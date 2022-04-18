2022 Holiday Folk Fair International to be in-person event

article

The producers of the annual Holiday Folk Fair International announced on Monday, April 18 that the event will be held Fri., Nov. 18 – Sun., Nov. 20, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis.

A news release says Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. Special attractions for 2022 will include international performers, artisans, and photographic exhibits. In addition, some Folk Fair activities will be shared live via the event’s Facebook page.

Hours on Fri., Nov. 18 will be 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 19; and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 20.

Advance tickets, which will be available for purchase at the Folk Fair website, will go on sale in October for $10 each, with family four-packs for $36. Admission at the gate will be $14 for adults; $8 for children ages 6 to 12; with children under the age of five will be admitted at no charge. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $10, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

For more information on the 2022 Holiday Folk Fair International, visit folkfair.org.