2021 Wisconsin State Fair starts Thursday

It's been two years in the making, but vendors and organizers are getting ready and adapting, making sure people stay healthy and have a good time.

Masks will not be required but recommended indoors at the Wisconsin State Fair. Preparations are underway for opening day on Thursday.

There are few things more iconic at the Wisconsin State Fair than the Original Cream Puff.

It's the final countdown and training day in the Cream Puff Pavilion as more than 200 employees will fill about 400,000 cream puffs during the 11-day event.

It’s been two years now since we’ve seen people come through these doors," said Tim Gill of Original Cream Puff.

Last year, the pandemic forced the state fair to be canceled.

"We’re excited to see the energy coming back," said Tim Gill.

This year, it returns with 70 new foods and more than 100 musical acts -- and new COVID-19 precautions.

"Masks are recommended, but not required in our indoor buildings," said Tess Kerksen of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Organizers are following CDC guidance, recommending masks inside buildings.

"We encourage people to enjoy the expansive fair park indoor and outdoors and you’re not required to wear a mask," said Kerksen.

This year, The fair has a new central mall with updated seating.

While the Bucks’ Milk House will not be selling milk, you can snap a pic with Giannis and the trophy.

"What they’re going to be doing is making this a cream puff to-go area," she said.

If you have need for speed, hop on one of the dozens of rides in Spin City.

"There’s so much to choose from, so much for families to do," said Kerksen.

A Wisconsin tradition returning with some changes, but offering the same fun it has for 170 years.

"This year means so much to us and our fair-goers," she said.

There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds, parking and admissions.

