2021 We Energies Cookie Book released online

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

It's a holiday tradition 93 years in the making.  The annual We Energies Cookie Book was released online at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. This year, We Energies is celebrating military service by sharing recipes from members of the U.S. armed forces.

Veterans and active service members submitted cookie recipes that reminded them of home. They also provided stories of how the sweet treats connected them to their families and friends.

This year’s book also includes special sections from Wisconsin’s own 128th Air Refueling Wing and other organizations that support our troops. In addition to the online version, you can pick up a copy Saturday, Nov. 6, at American Family Field in Milwaukee or Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. 

The Cookie Book also will be available at distribution events across the state through November. Details on all of the events are available at we-energies.com/recipes

For everyone’s safety, all distribution events will be drive-thru only.

Additional safety measures that align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place. Customers are asked to wear masks when picking up the Cookie Book.

