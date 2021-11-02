Red Cross: Donate blood, platelets; be entered to win trip to Hawaii
Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage remain an emergency. Thousands have answered the call to give. But officials say additional donors are needed as the busy holiday season approaches.
Additionally, in honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses, and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.
The Red Cross national blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year in at least six years. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23
Dodge
Ashippun
11/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
11/3/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
Juneau
11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Mayville
10/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
11/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Randolph
10/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr
Waupun
11/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Campbellsport
11/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St
Fond du Lac
11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K
11/17/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
11/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
North Fond du Lac
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Ripon
11/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Jefferson
11/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Johnson Creek
11/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.
Lake Mills
11/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
Sullivan
10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road
Waterloo
11/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St
Watertown
11/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
10/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
11/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Greendale
10/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
10/27/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
11/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
11/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
Oak Creek
11/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.
11/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave
River Hills
11/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Port Washington
10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
11/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St
Plymouth
10/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
10/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
11/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Lake Geneva
11/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
Sharon
11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Walworth
11/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
_______________
Washington
Jackson
11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
11/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
10/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
West Bend
11/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd
Hartland
11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive
Menomonee Falls
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
Muskego
10/29/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave
Nashotah
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
11/4/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave
11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St
11/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
Oconomowoc
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
Pewaukee
10/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
11/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
Sussex
10/29/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd
11/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Grove at Village Park, W244N6260 Weaver Dr
Waukesha
11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha YMCA, 320 E. Broadway
