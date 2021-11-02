Red Cross: Donate blood, platelets; be entered to win trip to Hawaii

article

Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage remain an emergency. Thousands have answered the call to give. But officials say additional donors are needed as the busy holiday season approaches.

Additionally, in honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses, and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.

The Red Cross national blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year in at least six years. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23

Dodge

Ashippun

11/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

11/3/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

Juneau

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

10/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

11/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Randolph

10/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Waupun

11/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

11/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St

Fond du Lac

11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

11/17/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

11/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

North Fond du Lac

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

11/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

11/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Johnson Creek

11/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.

Lake Mills

11/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

Sullivan

10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Waterloo

11/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

11/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

10/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

11/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Greendale

10/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

10/27/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

11/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

11/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

Oak Creek

11/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

11/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

River Hills

11/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Port Washington

10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

11/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Plymouth

10/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

10/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

11/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

11/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Sharon

11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

11/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

_______________

Washington

Jackson

11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

11/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

10/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

West Bend

11/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

Hartland

11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

Menomonee Falls

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Muskego

10/29/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave

Nashotah

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

11/4/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St

11/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

Oconomowoc

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

10/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

11/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

Sussex

10/29/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

11/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Grove at Village Park, W244N6260 Weaver Dr

Waukesha

11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha YMCA, 320 E. Broadway