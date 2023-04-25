2021 Racine shooting; Lacrelle Clay sentenced to 8 years in prison

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Lacrelle Clay Jr. on Tuesday, April 25 to eight years in prison and another nine years of extended supervision in connection with a September 2021 shooting.

In February, Clay pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree reckless injury, and guilty to possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. A charge of attempted armed robbery was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Clay was one of two then-teens charged in the September 2021 shooting near 12th and Racine.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at the scene and found two people who had been shot. A third person, later identified as Clay, was also found in the backyard of a residence with gunshot wounds.

Officers noted that Clay had more than $7,000 in cash with him. Clay and one of the shooting victims suffered wounds that appeared to be life-threatening. They were taken by Flight For Life to a hospital.

The complaint state a handgun was found roughly 10 feet from Clay "with an empty magazine and the slide locked open." Also, an SUV parked on the street nearby "had approximately 20 projectile holes in the side" and blood was seen inside the vehicle.

Investigators reviewed a video showing what transpired near 12th and Racine. The complaint state the "video shows 3 individuals dressed in all black" approach the rear of a home on Racine Street and head toward the street through the yard between houses. A short time later, "2 of the males return to the backyard via the same route."

The complaint says they were then seen exiting the yard and "seconds later a red vehicle drives off down the alley. As the red vehicle is driving away you can hear multiple gunshots that appear to be coming from the front" of a home near 12th and Racine.

The complaint says "about a minute later the video shows a lone male dressed in all black, who appears to have been one of the three seen earlier, limp into the backyard...and fall to the ground." This person was identified as Clay.

The second person charged in this case had all charges dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.