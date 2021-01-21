2021 Let The Music Play Program grant recipients revealed

article

Summerfest and American Family Insurance announced on Thursday, Jan. 21 the grant recipients for the 2021 Let The Music Play program.

A news release says selected organizations represent non-profits or schools that support youth music programs within Milwaukee County, including virtual programs.

The 2021 Let The Music Play grant recipients include the following schools/organizations:

Greenfield Bilingual School – funds will support the purchase of instruments, allowing additional students to participate in the band program and allowing each band student to have their own instrument to practice at home.

Kilbourn School – funds will be utilized to start a new general music program and purchase instruments for the students in Kindergarten – 5th grade, including resonator bells, xylophones, congas, shakers, and rhythm sticks.

Kluge Elementary School – funds will be used to purchase equipment to improve the delivery of virtual music classes, including recording equipment, a camera, and software.

Lancaster Elementary School – funds will support the purchase of sheet music, fees for visiting clinicians, piano repair, and more.

Latino Arts, Inc. – funds will be used for repairs needed to maintain the program’s classical Latino American instruments such as folk guitar, vihuela, and guitarrón.

Reagan International Baccalaureate High School – funds will be used to better facilitate virtual learning through the purchase of headphones and recording equipment for use by all music departments including choir, band, orchestra, and general music students.

St. Monica School – funds will be used to purchase equipment for the general music program, including select instruments, such as xylophones and drums.

The Let the Music Grant program is in its third year. To date, it has supported 18 organizations and hundreds of music students. For more information visit Summerfest.com.