2020 fentanyl death; North Fond du Lac man sentenced, 6 years prison

The Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5 that Christopher Hoerth has been sentenced to six years in prison and an additional six years of extended supervision in connection with the overdose death of his sister.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, the jury found 39-year-old Christopher Hoerth guilty of 1st-degree reckless homicide and felony bail jumping. The trial lasted for five days and the jury deliberated for about an hour.

Hoerth pleaded no contest to possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 5, 2025.

Fatal fentanyl overdose

The backstory:

According to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office, the conviction stems from Hoerth’s delivery of fentanyl to his sister on May 6, 2020, leading to her death.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of death to be fentanyl toxicity, with 30 ng/mL of fentanyl found in her blood at the time of the autopsy.

The evidence reflected that the victim had completed methadone clinic treatment in 2018 and then relapsed with Hoerth’s delivery of fentanyl to her.

What they're saying:

"No parent should have to bury their child but fentanyl continues to kill, with families and communities devastated from the deadly impact of fentanyl," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. "We will continue to fight for justice for those families in the hopes we can deter others from feeling the deadly impact of fentanyl."

Hoerth previously pleaded no contest to the homicide charge but later withdrew that plea, leading to the trial.