2020 election: Could the electoral college switch for Trump?

Donald Trump, Jr. said state legislatures have the final say in picking electors.

Conservative activist Tom Fitton tweeted that state legislatures in states like Wisconsin should appoint their own electors, but Wisconsin state law dictates how electors are chosen — and the legislature is not part of it.

There are 10 Trump electors and 10 Biden electors picked in October and only one group will get to vote in December.

Depending on the Wisconsin Elections Commission certification on December 1.

If the Wisconsin Elections Commission certifies that Joe Biden wins Wisconsin, then his 10 electors include Governor Evers and Khary Penebaker.

"Joe Biden is someone who I know understands what pain is like, understands with empathy and compassion is like," Penebaker said. "And honestly, I am not kidding, I am anxious to get to boring. To get to just normal stuff. I don’t want to hear about more controversy, more tweets and nonsense."

But Republicans say the election isn't over yet

"I think it’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it and hopefully things might change so I’ll be a successful elector," Republican Bob Spindell said.

But in the unofficial results---president Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden by 20,000 votes.

Spindell would be an elector for President Donald Trump.

"I think there are some spaces to go," he said. "Don’t forget that Gore/Bush, it was about 37 days before Vice President Gore congratulated the then-to-be-President Bush. 254 and let’s go through all of these various recounts and things along that line."

The president can't ask for a recount in Wisconsin until all the counties send their certified results to the WEC.

"Who knows what Robin Vos is going to do," Penebaker said. "They are gong to try whatever trickery they want, but the people or Wisconsin have spoken. The people of the country have spoken."

Right now, it's an unofficial win for Biden.

"There are millions of young girls of color who now can think that they too can be the safe choice," he said. "This is behind monumental, we went from being 3/5 a person to being the president and vice president. This is huge for us as people of color."

The constitution does give state legislatures the right to name electors, but Wisconsin state law lays out that process — which then leaves it up to the certified results of the popular vote.