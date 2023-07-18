$200,000 Powerball winners in Wisconsin; West Bend and Algoma

article

Two $200,000 winning tickets were sold for the Monday, July 17 Powerball drawing. The tickets were purchased at Kwik Trip on S. Main Street in West Bend and at Jandu Petroleum in Algoma.

Both tickets added the $1 Power Play option to their Powerball play. The result – two $50,000 winning tickets turned into two $200,000 winning tickets because of the 4X Power Play multiplier.

The winning tickets matched four of five numbers (5-8-9-17-41) but not the Powerball (21).

For the third time ever, the Powerball jackpot has reached the one-billion-dollar mark! The jackpot is currently estimated at $1 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 19. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.

The jackpot ranks as the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third-largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Even though the jackpot was not hit, the Wisconsin Lottery urges players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. The Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.