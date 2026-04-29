Milwaukee 2-year-old accidentally shoots self; dies at hospital, 1 arrested

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The Brief A 2-year-old accidentally shot themselves in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The child later died at the hospital. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



Milwaukee police say a 2-year-old child died after unintentionally shooting themselves on Wednesday, April 29.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. near 34th and Walnut after a child obtained a firearm that was not secured.

Officials say the child died at the hospital.

A 42-year-old man was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

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What they're saying:

MPD would like to remind the public to keep firearms secured with a gun lock and out of the reach of children.

A man with the Milwaukee Promise Keepers — a group focused on reducing violence in neighborhoods — was in the area when he learned about the shooting.

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"Stuff like this, it hurts everybody in the community. A child, 2-years-old, just started its life. Parents, they life about to be disarrayed. And just the community – it’s a tragedy," said Roosevelt Lee. "I was stunned. How can a 2-year-old pull the trigger? But you know it’s a tragedy. "[...] How did the child get access to the gun? Why was the gun left unattended?