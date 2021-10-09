2 women shot in 2 separate incidents; suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two women injured on the city's north side late Friday night. The calls to 911 came in at the exact same time.

The first shooting happened near 29th and Walnut at 11:06 p.m.

A 26-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, but she is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects in this case.

The second shooting happened near 64th and Congress at the same time.

A 41-year old woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, but she is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek a known suspect in this case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at Crime Stoppers 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

