2 Whitefish Bay pursuits, 3 in custody

We're getting a firsthand look at a wild night for the Whitefish Bay Police Department. Three teens were arrested after two simultaneous police pursuits. Officers are seen on camera using teamwork to catch them.

On Nov. 29 in Whitefish Bay, an officer spotted two suspicious vehicles.

As he followed a Chrysler van with no license plate, he summoned backup to follow a Hyundai that officers didn't yet know had just been stolen in Milwaukee.

"I’ve got the Hyundai taking off on me," the officer said.

As the Hyundai tore through stop signs at nearly triple the speed limit, the van took off as well, and two simultaneous high-speed pursuits were in progress.

A nearby officer positioned himself, grabbing stop sticks just in time. The van then flew by, hitting the sticks.

Up the road by Bayshore, the driver of the Hyundai rounded a corner too fast, barreling into a pole. As the vehicle started to smoke, a foot chase began.

The 17-year-old driver was quickly caught; the passenger pursued on foot by an officer he couldn't outrun.

"Stop or I will shoot," the officer said. "Get on the ground. Get on the ground right now."

K-9 Rix had just arrived with Glendale police.

While this pursuit was over, down the road, the van was still moving despite crashing, being driven on the wrong side of the road and a missing tire. Eventually, the driver and passenger bailed. While the passenger escaped, the 18-year-old driver was caught.