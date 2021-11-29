2 Whitefish Bay police pursuits; 3 in custody, 1 vehicle reported stolen

Three people were taken into custody Monday, Nov. 29 following two police pursuits in Whitefish Bay. One of the vehicles was reported stolen from the City of Milwaukee.

According to police, around 1:52 a.m. officers spotted two suspicious vehicles in the area of Chateau Place and Oakland Avenue.

Police say a silver Hyundai fled the scene after an officer attempted to stop one of the vehicles for not displaying license plates. A tire deflation device was used and the vehicle crashed on N. Port Washington Road and E. Silver Spring Drive.

The driver and passenger, both 17-year-old males, were taken into custody with the assistance of the Glendale Police Department.

The Hyundai was determined to be stolen from the City of Milwaukee.

The vehicle with no license plates, a Chrysler Minivan, originally stopped for officers but fled before officers approached the vehicle. A tire deflation device was also used on this vehicle which crashed at 40th and Hopkins in Milwaukee.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken into custody.

The Whitefish Bay Police Department will be referring charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on all three subjects.