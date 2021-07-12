Expand / Collapse search

2-vehicle crash South Milwaukee; both drivers OK

By Carla Kakouris
Crime and Public Safety
Crash between North Chicago and Sycamore Avenues

MILWAUKEE - The South Milwaukee Fire Department (SMFD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Chicago and Sycamore Avenues on Monday, July 12 where one vehicle ended up on its roof. 

A Facebook post from SMFD indicates both drivers were able to exit their vehicles without help – and neither was injured. 

SMFD stresses the importance of a properly worn seatbelt and the incredible, life-saving value of airbags. 

