2-vehicle crash South Milwaukee; both drivers OK

article

The South Milwaukee Fire Department (SMFD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Chicago and Sycamore Avenues on Monday, July 12 where one vehicle ended up on its roof.

A Facebook post from SMFD indicates both drivers were able to exit their vehicles without help – and neither was injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

SMFD stresses the importance of a properly worn seatbelt and the incredible, life-saving value of airbags.