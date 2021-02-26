2 sisters help raise money to find a cure for blood cancer

Two sisters are raising money to find a cure for blood cancer after their mom was diagnosed with acute mild leukemia -- just months after battling breast cancer.

"When I was 24 I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and then fast forward to 2019 I was diagnosed with breast cancer," said Marita Mullen.

Five months later Marita was diagnosed with acute mild leukemia.

"I think three times a charm, no more cancer for me," said Marita Mullen.

Marita Mullen's two oldest daughters, Sofia and Bella, are by her side every step of the way.

"The last couple of years, it’s been hard but every day going to the hospital staying with her, talking with her, it’s definitely brought us a lot closer," said Bella Mullen.

The news inspired the sisters to get involved with the Student of the Year Campaign with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. It's a seven-week campaign to raise money and awareness for blood cancer.

"It’s been really challenging with COVID-19 to get together to do fundraisers but we’ve been doing give-back nights and give-back days," said Sofia Mullen.

Fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as Chipotle and Cousin Subs, are all participating in these give-back events. The team has another give-back event at Mods Pizza in Wauwatosa on March 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"It’s just so rewarding to see when people donate. Every time an email pops up in our account it is so exciting because we’re one step closer to finding a cure," said Bella Mullen.

All in honor of their mom who is now in remission.

"The fact that they’ve dug out this time to give back to the community to give back to others going through cancer and to help find a cure, I’m just filled with joy that they did this out of the goodness of their own heart," said Martia Mullen.

The Mullen sisters' campaign goes until March 11. You can donate to their cause here.