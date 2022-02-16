2 shootings in Milwaukee; 2 wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 15. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The location of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this incident.

The second shooting happened around 10:40 p.m near 22nd and Vienna. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be argument related. Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.