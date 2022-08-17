2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 16. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His condition is serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence related.

The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 31st and Mt. Vernon. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

