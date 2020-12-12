Expand / Collapse search

2 separate robberies lead to shootings leaving 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate robberies that led to shootings Friday evening, Dec. 11.

The first took place around 6 p.m. near 60th and Villard. A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive. 

The second incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near 37th and North. A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in these cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

