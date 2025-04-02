2 separate fires in Franklin Wednesday; salvage yard, motel damaged

article

The Brief The Franklin Fire Department responded to two separate fire incidents on Wednesday morning, April 2. An auto salvage yard and a motel were damaged as a result of the fires. The cause of the fires is under investigation.



Auto salvage yard fire

What we know:

The first fire was reported around 3:20 a.m. at an auto salvage yard on 124th Street just north of Oakwood Road.

Several vehicles were involved in a wind-driven fire inside the fenced area of the business. Because of limited access to the fenced lot and the location being in a part of the city not served by fire hydrants, the alarm was upgraded to a "full assignment."

The fire was brought under control by around 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Motel fire

What we know:

Just as firefighters were returning from the incident at the auto salvage yard, at approximately 5:32 a.m., the Franklin 911 Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting a fire on the roof of a motel in the area of 27th Street and Maple Leaf Lane.

A "full assignment" was immediately dispatched.

An aggressive attack by Engine 41 quickly knocked down the main body of fire, allowing crews and officers from the Franklin Police Department to verify that all the occupants of the motel had evacuated.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.