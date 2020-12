Police are investigating a crash that happened near N. 84th Street and W. Capitol Drive around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle disregarded the red light and was hit by another vehicle making a left turn in the intersection. The impact ejected both the 31-year-old male driver and the 29-year-old female passenger of the car that ran the light.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.