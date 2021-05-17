2 overnight fires in Milwaukee, Red Cross assisting 15 people

The Red Cross is helping multiple families following two separate fires that happened Sunday night, May 16 and early Monday morning, May 17 in Milwaukee.

At this time, the Red Cross is helping two adults from the Harambee neighborhood – and13 people from four units in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fires or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story.

