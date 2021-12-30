Milwaukee Walmarts close, sanitation purposes at 2 locations

Two Milwaukee Walmarts will close Thursday for sanitation purposes, a news release said.

The Walmart locations at 103rd and Silver Spring on the city's northwest side and 27th and Ohio on the city's south side, will both close at 2 p.m. Thursday and plan to reopen at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

In a statement, Walmart said:

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."