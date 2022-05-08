2 Milwaukee car fires in 40 minutes early Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and firefighters responded to two car fires early Sunday, May 8.
The first happened around 1:30 a.m. near 6th and Locust. According to police, the cause is under investigation but does not appear suspicious.
The second fire happened just after 2 a.m. near 15th and Windlake. The cause is under investigation but does not appear suspicious, according to MPD.
MPD did not mention any injuries in connection with these fires.