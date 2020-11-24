2 men shot, injured near 20th and Clarke in Milwaukee

article

The Milwaukee Police Department was called to a shooting near 20th and Clarke on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24.

Police said two Milwaukee men, ages 42 and 21, were shot around 7:30 p.m. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. The 21-year-old's injuries were serious, according to police.

The circumstance that led to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

