Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot, injured near 20th and Clarke in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department was called to a shooting near 20th and Clarke on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24.

Police said two Milwaukee men, ages 42 and 21, were shot around 7:30 p.m. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. The 21-year-old's injuries were serious, according to police.

The circumstance that led to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Teen faces 9 charges in connection to Mayfair shooting
slideshow

Teen faces 9 charges in connection to Mayfair shooting

Media were ordered not to name or record the suspect, who made a virtual court appearance on Tuesday, because he is only 15 years old.

'It's not fair:' Accused killer freed after witness misses trial
slideshow

'It's not fair:' Accused killer freed after witness misses trial

According to a criminal complaint, Kimble's mother witnessed the shooting. Although the district attorney's office has not said yet if that is the witness they are looking for.