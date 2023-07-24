Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 men hurt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, July 24. Three men were hurt as a result of the shootings.

State and Edison

Two men were shot and wounded near State Street and Edison Street in Milwaukee Monday morning, July 24. It happened just after midnight. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man and a 33-year-old Milwaukee man were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

29th and Locust

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 29th and Locust around 12:30 a.m. No arrests have been made.

29th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.