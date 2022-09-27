2 Kenosha Las Margaritas bar shootings, owner surrenders licenses

Las Margaritas, the Kenosha bar where four people were shot, including two who were killed, on Sept. 18 is now closed for good. The bar likely won't open again after the owner surrendered her licenses to the city.

Investigation outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill, Kenosha

Houston Oliver

Houston Oliver was one of the two killed in the shooting Sept. 18. It wasn't the first time there's been trouble there.

On Aug. 20, Kenosha police were last called to the bar near Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue after three people were shot during a fight.

It now seems the doors will no longer be open to the public.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Sylvia Benitez, the owner of Las Margaritas, surrendered her licenses to the city.

FOX6 News tried to reach her by phone, but there was no answer. We also tried getting in touch with her attorney but did not hear back.

FOX6 News reached out to Kenosha police Tuesday for an update on the shooting investigation but did not hear back.