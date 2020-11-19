2 injured in crash after driver runs red light in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at approximately 1:36 p.m. near Sherman and Lisbon.

According to police, unit #2 disregarded a red light and collided with unit #1. The impact of the collision caused un it#2 roll on its side. The driver of unit #1, a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of unit #2, a 30-year-old woman from Milwaukee, had to be extricated from the vehicle. She sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

