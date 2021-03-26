2 injured, 1 critically, following house fire in Mount Pleasant

Two people were transported to the hospital Thursday night, March 25 following a house fire in Mount Pleasant.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Green Bay Road near Newman Road shortly before midnight. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor.

While en route, dispatch advised of possible occupants in the home. South Shore Fire Department arrived on the scene and initiated fire suppression/rescue operations.

First arriving crews found one person on the second floor. They were transported to Ascension Hospital with critical injuries. A second person was located on the first floor and was transported to Ascension Hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

The second floor of the home sustained significant damage. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $125,000 in damage.