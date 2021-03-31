Expand / Collapse search

2 in custody following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning, March 31 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee. 

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Teutonia and Concordia. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police believe both suspects are juveniles. They were taken to the hospital to get check out. No injuries were reported. 

Police: Milwaukee man in custody, suspected in Bay View attack
slideshow

Police: Milwaukee man in custody, suspected in Bay View attack

Milwaukee police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a strong-arm robbery that happened in the Bay View neighborhood on Saturday, March 27.

Wauwatosa committee approves mask ordinance extension
slideshow

Wauwatosa committee approves mask ordinance extension

The Wauwatosa Community Affairs Committee unanimously approved extending the city's mask ordinance, set to expire April 7, until June 16.

Wisconsin mask mandate decision looms as vaccinations gain steam

The Wisconsin&nbsp;Supreme Court is set to rule on Wisconsin's mask mandate -- before the governor's current order&nbsp;expires April 5.&nbsp;