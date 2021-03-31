2 in custody following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle
article
MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning, March 31 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Teutonia and Concordia.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Police believe both suspects are juveniles. They were taken to the hospital to get check out. No injuries were reported.
Advertisement