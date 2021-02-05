2 in critical condition following house fire in Milwaukee

Firefighters on Friday morning, Feb. 5 responded to the scene of a fire near 19th and Burnham in Milwaukee. The call came in around 2 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Chief says the fire started in a home and partially spread to another.

Four people were taken to the hospital -- two in critical condition and two in stable condition.

No firefighters were injured.

