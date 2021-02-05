Expand / Collapse search

2 in critical condition following house fire in Milwaukee

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Firefighters on Friday morning, Feb. 5 responded to the scene of a fire near 19th and Burnham in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday morning, Feb. 5 responded to the scene of a fire near 19th and Burnham in Milwaukee. The call came in around 2 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Chief says the fire started in a home and partially spread to another. 

Fire near 19th and Burnham in Milwaukee

Four people were taken to the hospital -- two in critical condition and two in stable condition. 

No firefighters were injured. 

