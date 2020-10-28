2 hurt, including infant, in crash near 91st and Hampton in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at approximately 10:32 p.m. near 91st Street and Hampton Avenue.
Police say an infant and an adult male sustained injuries on were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
No additional information was released -- including the cause of the crash.