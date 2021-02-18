2 arrested in Mount Pleasant for OWI, possession with intent to deliver THC

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night, Feb. 17 in Mount Pleasant for OWI and possession with intent to deliver THC.

According to Mount Pleasant police, around 8:40 p.m. officers came across a disabled vehicle stuck in a snowbank on STH 31 near Braun Road.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed open intoxicants and a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by two adults from Racine.

Police say the driver was showing signs of impairment and was put through standardized field sobriety testing. The driver was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired, this being his first offense.

After a search of the vehicle, a little over one pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $2,300.00 was located.

Both parties were transported to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

The driver – Felony Probation and Parole warrant, possession of THC with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and OWI.

The passenger – Felony Probation and Parole warrant, and possession of THC with the intent to deliver.

This incident is still under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.