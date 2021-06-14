Expand / Collapse search

2 arrested in East Troy traffic stop, drugs, weapon found

By FOX6 News Digital Team
EAST TROY, Wis. - Two people from Rockford, Illinois were taken into custody on Sunday, June 13 after a weapon and drugs were found during a traffic stop in East Troy. Two other passengers were cited for possession of marijuana and open intoxicants.

According to police, around 12:15 a.m. an East Troy officer stopped a speeding motorist on northbound I-43 near Townline Road for traveling 85-mph in a 70-mph zone.

The driver, a 31-year-old from Rockford, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and cited for speeding. A passenger, an18, year old from Rockford, was arrested for possession of stolen property (firearm) and possession of marijuana.

A third passenger, a 53-year-old from Rockford, was cited and released for possession of marijuana. Another passenger, a 19-year-old from Greenwood, Mississippi was cited for possession of open intoxicants, and possession of marijuana and released.

