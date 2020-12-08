2 arrested after Glendale pursuit involving stolen vehicle

Two people are in custody after a pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in Glendale on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8.

Authorities said police attempted to stop the suspect driver for making an illegal u-turn at the intersection of Port Washington Road and Brown Deer Road. The driver fled, and a pursuit ensued southbound on Port Washington Road.

Officers later deployed stop sticks, which impaired the vehicle and prompted the crash.

The driver was found hiding under a vehicle after a foot pursuit and taken into custody. A passenger, who remained in the vehicle, was also taken into custody.

The vehicle is believed to be stolen from Waukesha County, police said, and the suspects may have had stolen packages and money.

No one was injured. Police plan to refer charges, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, in the coming days.

