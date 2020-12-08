Expand / Collapse search

2 arrested after Glendale pursuit involving stolen vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Glendale police arrest 2 in pursuit of stolen vehicle

Authorities deployed stop sticks to impair the vehicle after the driver took off.

GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people are in custody after a pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in Glendale on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8.

Authorities said police attempted to stop the suspect driver for making an illegal u-turn at the intersection of Port Washington Road and Brown Deer Road. The driver fled, and a pursuit ensued southbound on Port Washington Road.

Officers later deployed stop sticks, which impaired the vehicle and prompted the crash.

The driver was found hiding under a vehicle after a foot pursuit and taken into custody. A passenger, who remained in the vehicle, was also taken into custody.

Pursuit ends in crash near Port Washington and Good Hope in Glendale

The vehicle is believed to be stolen from Waukesha County, police said, and the suspects may have had stolen packages and money.

No one was injured. Police plan to refer charges, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, in the coming days.

