2-alarm Milwaukee duplex fire, no injuries reported

article

Firefighters on Friday morning, June 17 responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Port Washington Road, south of Capitol Drive, near Vienna Avenue in Milwaukee. The call came in around 1 a.m.

The fire initially started in a vacant structure – before spreading to neighboring duplex buildings that were occupied.

No injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.