2-alarm Milwaukee duplex fire, no injuries reported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 6:10AM
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday morning, June 17 responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Port Washington Road, south of Capitol Drive, near Vienna Avenue in Milwaukee. The call came in around 1 a.m. 

The fire initially started in a vacant structure – before spreading to neighboring duplex buildings that were occupied. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 