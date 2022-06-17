2-alarm Milwaukee duplex fire, no injuries reported
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday morning, June 17 responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Port Washington Road, south of Capitol Drive, near Vienna Avenue in Milwaukee. The call came in around 1 a.m.
The fire initially started in a vacant structure – before spreading to neighboring duplex buildings that were occupied.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.