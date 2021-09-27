Expand / Collapse search

2-alarm fire in Milwaukee; no injuries, Red Cross assisting occupants

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-alarm building fire that occurred on Monday, Sept. 27 near 53rd and Center. It happened around 2:20 a.m. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and multiple occupants of the building were displaced. 

The Milwaukee Police Department is working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing for the displaced individuals. 

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 

