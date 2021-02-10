2 additional arrests made in Fox River Mall shooting

Detectives from the Grand Chute Police Investigative Services Unit on Tuesday, Feb. 9 arrested two additional individuals for their involvement in the homicide that occurred at the Fox River Mall on Sunday, Jan. 31.

They were arrested without incident at an address within the City of Oshkosh and booked in at the Outagamie County Jail on the recommended charge of Harboring and Aiding a Felon.

Shooting at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute

Dezman Ellis, 17, of Oshkosh, has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting. A judge on Monday, Feb. 8 set bail at $1.5 million.

Ellis made his first appearance in Outagamie County Court on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Ellis was transferred on Friday from Iowa, where he fled after the Jan. 31 shooting.

Dezman Ellis appears in Outagamie County court Feb. 8, 2021. (Image courtesy Outagamie County courts/Pexip)

Ellis is accused of killing Jovanni Frausto, 19, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute during an argument over a girl. A bystander was wounded, and the shooting forced people to shelter in place inside the suburban Appleton mall while police combed the building.

