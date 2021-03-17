1st case of Brazil COVID-19 variant identified in Lake County, IL

article

The Lake County Health Department reported on Wednesday, March 17 the first case of the COVID-19 P.1 variant (Brazil) in Lake County, Illinois.

Health Department staff are investigating. The person’s travel history is not known at this time.

A news release says the Lake County Health Department has investigated multiple cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant identified since the first case was identified in the county on February 5, 2021, most of which were related to domestic or international travel. No cases of the 1.351 (South African) variant have been identified in Lake County to date.

The P.1 variant was first identified in travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan, in early January. It was first detected in the US at the end of January 2021. This variant contains a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies.

So far, studies suggest that currently authorized vaccines in the United States recognize and are effective for these known variants. This is being closely investigated and more studies are underway.