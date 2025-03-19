1982 Brewers movie 'Just a Bit Outside' to stream free; how to watch

article

The documentary film "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers" will soon be available to stream for free.

Roku announced it has acquired the exclusive distribution rights to the film, which debuted in theaters last year. It will be available to stream on The Roku Channel, no subscription or sign-up required, from April 11 through June 30.

In 1982, the Milwaukee Brewers advanced to the fall classic and took the city on a wild ride. That season became the subject of a documentary that continues to resonate.

The record books will always show that St. Louis beat Milwaukee in seven games for the 1982 World Series championship. The documentary shows that the story of that Brewers team goes much deeper than the numbers.

"The pain runs deep," said co-producer Sean Hanish told FOX6 Sports last year. "As Robin (Yount) says, up to Game 7, the greatest time of my life – that day, the worst day of my life."

"You know, the season plays out like a movie," co-producer Kelly Kahl said at the time. "There's highs and lows, ups and downs. We talked about what it was like, we couldn't write this any better."

The documentary does indeed capture the spirit of that 1982 squad, while reminding fans of just how elusive a World Series title can be.

The finished product is emotional, largely due to the interviews of the principles. Robin Yount is one of seven Hall of Famers who either played for, broadcast for or owned the 1982 Brewers.