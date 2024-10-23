article

The Brief "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers" continues to resonate. The documentary profiles the emotional ride of one of Milwaukee baseball's most iconic seasons. FOX6 Sports spoke to the documentary's co-producers.



The 2024 World Series will be played without the Milwaukee Brewers, just as it has been nearly every year in history.

But in 1982, the club advanced to the fall classic and took the city on a wild ride. That season is now the subject of a documentary – "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers" – that continues to resonate.

"The pain runs deep," said co-producer Sean Hanish. "As Robin (Yount) says, up to Game 7, the greatest time of my life – that day, the worst day of my life."

Robin Yount is one of seven Hall of Famers who either played for, broadcast for or owned the 1982 Brewers.

"You know, the season plays out like a movie," co-producer Kelly Kahl said. "There's highs and lows, ups and downs. We talked about what it was like, we couldn't write this any better."

That's the consensus on "Just a Bit Outside" – it couldn't be written any better. Hanish and Kahl may be quite accomplished in the entertainment industry, but they are also both Brewers fans who were riveted to their radios in 1982. More than four decades later, their passion and their professional abilities can be seen on the screen.

"We haven't done (documentaries) before," explained Kelly. "Sean's worked in commercials and films, I've worked in television.

"We started thinking it was just going to be a bunch of fun stories about the team going out and having a good time in the '80s, but it turned into very different than that."

The finished product is emotional, largely due to the interviews of the principles.

"I think they were ready to tell this story in a different way than they've told it before. They're young enough to remember every single detail, but they're old enough to not really care what other people think," said Hanish.

The record books will always show that St. Louis beat Milwaukee in seven games for the 1982 World Series championship. The documentary shows that the story of that Brewers team goes much deeper than the numbers.

"For me, it's an incredibly personal project," Hanish said. "You wouldn't think, 'oh you're making a baseball documentary'…you've made three movies about social issues and whatnot, but this is really personal for me. I mean, I was 14, and this was my team."

"We hope, without getting too ahead of ourselves, we hope it's kind of timeless," said Kahl. "That you can enjoy it 10 years from now as much as you might this weekend."

The documentary does indeed capture the spirit of that 1982 squad, while reminding fans of just how elusive a World Series title can be.

"Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers" was originally given a limited release near the end of the Brewers' regular season. It continues to be cleared for screenings around the country, so your chance to see it has not necessarily passed.