19-year-old critically injured in crash near 12th and Oklahoma

Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that happened near S. 12th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The striking car made a left turn when it collided with a vehicle going straight through the intersection. The impact of the crash caused the struck vehicle to hit a bus shelter and a pole. The driver of that vehicle, a 19-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 44-year-old man was uninjured and arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android