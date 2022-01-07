18th and Lincoln house fire; nobody hurt

Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 18th and Lincoln on the city's south side on Friday morning, Jan. 7.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m. – after a 911 caller reported flames coming from the second floor of a home on S. 18th Street.

Prior to arriving, firefighters got a report of persons trapped – but after a search for occupants, they found no one.

House fire near 18th and Lincoln, Milwaukee

Officials say the fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. Nobody was hurt.

Investigators have not determined a cause for the house fire.

