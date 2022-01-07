18th and Lincoln house fire; nobody hurt

Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 18th and Lincoln on the city's south side on Friday morning, Jan. 7.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m. – after a 911 caller reported flames coming from the second floor of a home on S. 18th Street.

Prior to arriving, firefighters got a report of persons trapped – but after a search for occupants, they found no one. 

Officials say the fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. Nobody was hurt.

Investigators have not determined a cause for the house fire.

