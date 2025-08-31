Expand / Collapse search

18th annual Big Unit Poker Run supporting Fisher House Wisconsin

Published  August 31, 2025 8:08am CDT
Christen Meyer, Vice President of the Big Unit foundation, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 18th annual Big Unit Poker Run supporting Fisher House Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE - The Big Unit poker run started back in 2006 with just 42 motorcycles, and since then it has grown into the largest annual ride in Wisconsin.

Hosted by the Big Unit Foundation, the ride begins at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and ends at the Suburban Harley-Davidson in Thiensville.

Onsite registration begins at 8 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m.

The ride benefits Fisher House Wisconsin, a comfort home in a network of houses located near military and VA medical centers, providing free lodging for the families of active-duty service members and veterans while their loved ones receive medical care.

