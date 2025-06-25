1840 Brewing Company in Bay View closing June 29; 'truly been an honor'

article

After nearly eight years in business, 1840 Brewing Company in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood is closing. Their final taproom service will be on Sunday, June 29.

What we know:

"You may already be aware of the difficult health battle our family is facing at home. Unfortunately, the combination of running a small brewing business in a challenging market and fighting pancreatic cancer has become too much," the company said in a social media post.

The brewery says information on what's next for the brand will be announced soon.

Full statement on Facebook:

What they're saying:

"Our final taproom service in Bay View will be Sunday, 6/29. It has been an amazing honor to serve you over the last (almost) 8 years! We are so grateful for the connections, friendships, collaborations, and memories we have made together. We will cherish them forever.

We have made the incredibly difficult—yet simultaneously easy—decision to close up shop with our heads held high. We are insanely proud of the liquid we produced with the incredible team of people we were lucky enough to make it with. But it is time for every waking minute to be spent together at home, continuing our fight against cancer and making more family memories.

It has truly been an honor to be a part of this community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting our family, and the families of our employees, with such passion since we opened our doors in 2017.

Cheers,

Kyle & Stephanie

P.S. Stay tuned for info on our final beer release, what’s next for the 1840 brand, and *likely* some sappy posts as we wind things down."