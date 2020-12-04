18-year-old charged in MPD officer-involved shooting, pursuit

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged after prosecutors say he stole a vehicle, led police on a pursuit and exchanged gunfire with an officer on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Nathanial Lewek faces five criminal counts in connection to the string of incidents that began around 6 p.m. that Saturday on Milwaukee's north side.

A criminal complaint states that officers attempted to stop a vehicle, which had been reported stolen two days earlier, near 34th and North. The driver -- since identified as Lewek -- sped off from officers, and a pursuit followed.

The complaint states that Lewek ran six stop signs, one red light, drove the wrong way down two one-way streets and sped down multiple alleys -- at times reaching speeds greater than 60 mph.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle near 44th and Townsend, but another squad spotted it roughly a minute later near Sherman and Locust. Following a short second pursuit that reached 50 mph, the vehicle crashed near 41st and Grant. Three people got out of the vehicle. A foot pursuit ensued.

The officer pursuing Lewek, the complaint states, yelled that the suspect had a gun and ordered him to stop running. Lewek hid behind a bush near 40th and Center and later fired a single shot, according to the complaint. The officer then returned fire, discharging his gun five times in the defendant's direction.

Additional offers responded and ordered Lewek to drop the weapon, which he did, and a handgun was recovered.

In a statement to police, Lewek admitted to driving the stolen vehicle and said he operated it with a spoon. He also admitted to fleeing from police and discharging the gun in an attempt to throw it to police.

