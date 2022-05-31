173 Milwaukee County OD deaths this year, 53% increase

The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating 11 probable overdose deaths over the Memorial Day weekend – part of an upward trend.

Already, 173 people have died of an overdose in Milwaukee County in 2022. The county has seen record overdose deaths since 2020.

There's been a 53% increase in fatal overdoses in 2022 compared to the same time in 2021. Advocates are doing what they can to help.

"I take this everywhere I speak and have this in front of me," said Jason Fritz.

For nearly eight years, Fritz has used his brother's photo to show the struggle of addiction.

Terry Fritz

"They don’t think of this blonde-haired, blue-eyed kid with a big smile on his face," said Fritz.

Terry was just 26 years old when he overdosed in October 2014. He was found dead in Milwaukee.

"It’s all demographics," said Fritz. "It doesn’t discriminate.

Since his brother died, overdose deaths have been on the rise. The coronavirus pandemic brought record after record of ODs. In 2021, more than 600 people died of an overdose in Milwaukee County, and there have already been 173 in 2022.

"It’s just not shocking, but it’s really sad," said Fritz.

It's not slowing down. Over Memorial Day weekend came another startling number. The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating 11 probable overdose deaths.

"That’s 11 lives lost – 11 people who are gone from this Earth due to an overdose," said Alexandria Kohn, Milwaukee County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

Kohn's organization focuses on prevention.

"We’re seeing an upward trend these past three years, and I know that we predicted that we’d still be on an upward trend and I know that this solidifies that data," said Kohn.

It's a trend Fritz has now dedicated his life to stopping, trying help people like his brother before more lives are lost.

Jason Fritz

"This disease has no face, but as long as we say their name, they’re still here," said Fritz.

Many of the overdose deaths in the county involve fentanyl. Treatment advocates say many people don't realize fentanyl is being found in other drugs like cocaine and molly.