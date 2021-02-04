17-year-old wanted in Fox River Mall shooting arrested in Iowa

article

Dezman Ellis, 17, wanted in connection with the shooting Sunday, Jan. 31 at Fox River Mall in Appleton, was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa Thursday afternoon.

Ellis was wanted for first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Jovanni Frausto, 19, was shot and killed in the mall food court, and investigators learned Ellis had fled the area after the shooting -- likely headed out of state.

U.S. Marshals arrested Ellis at a home in Iowa Thursday "following an exhaustive, around the clock fugitive investigation."