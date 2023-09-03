More than 1,000 bikers revved their engines for the 16th annual Big Unit Poker Run to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin on Sunday morning, Sept. 3.

"This has been something near and dear to my heart," said Bill Michaels. "Even if I did something for other charities, this ride will always be for Fisher House."

Michaels said he learned over the years that veterans and their families deserve support.

Bill Michaels

"They're the reason we lay our heads on our pillow at night," Michaels said. "We can sleep soundly with knowing nobody's gonna hurt us."

That's why he decided Fisher House would benefit from the Big Unit Poker Run each year. Fisher House helps military veteran families in hard times.

Big Unit Poker Run for Fisher House Wisconsin

"It's a labor of love to the families, for the military members and the veterans," said Michaels.

On Sunday, the Big Unit Poker Run paid tribute to a Vietnam veteran who passed away in 2022. Michaels' girlfriend commissioned a jacket to wear in the veteran's honor during the run.

Paula Hare

Paula Hare, the artist behind the piece, said she was happy to be a part of the project.

"What a wonderful tribute, and I was just happy to be part of it," said Hare.

Big Unit Poker Run for Fisher House Wisconsin

Michaels said each year, he's appreciative of the support the run receives.

"You put a ride together, but you don't realize who you're gonna touch and why," said Michaels.

The motorcycles in the Big Unit Poker Run stretched about eight miles and were accompanied by police escorts, all in an effort to support military veterans.