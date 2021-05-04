Expand / Collapse search

$162K Badger 5 ticket expires May 14, purchased in Brookfield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Brookfield
MADISON, Wis. - A Badger 5 Lotto ticket worth $162,000 will go unclaimed if the winner does not come forward by the May 14, 2021 expiration date, Wisconsin Lottery officials announced on Tuesday, May 4.

The winning ticket from the Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 drawing was purchased at Brookfield Corner Pump (19075 W. Bluemound) in Brookfield. The winning numbers were 4, 9, 23, 27, 29. This ticket may be claimed by mail or with an appointment-only in-person visit to the Madison Lottery Office.

A news release says three 2020 Badger 5 jackpots have gone unclaimed: a $5,000 split jackpot winner from the January 2, 2020 drawing, a $93,000 jackpot winner from the July 15, 2020 drawing, and a $11,000 jackpot winner from the August 28, 2020. The remaining three unclaimed Badger 5 2020 jackpot winners, including the one from the November 15 drawing, are in the 180-day timeframe and can still be claimed.

Information on claiming prizes by mail can be found at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. In-person redemption is currently available only at the Madison office with an appointment. Winners may call 608-261-4916 to discuss available appointment times. Lotto tickets are valid for 180 days after the draw date.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911. 

