16-year-old boy shot near 18th and Highland, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 18th Street and W. Highland Avenue around 9:40 Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for unknown suspects in this case. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

