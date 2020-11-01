16-year-old boy shot near 18th and Highland, police say
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 18th Street and W. Highland Avenue around 9:40 Saturday.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for unknown suspects in this case.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android